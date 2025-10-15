Wisconsin advocates back breast cancer bill; expand access to screenings

The Brief Wisconsin lawmakers are considering Gail’s Law, which would remove out-of-pocket costs for supplemental breast cancer screenings for high-risk patients. Oncology nurse navigator Kaela Heinrich shares her own cancer survival story with patients, encouraging early detection and hope. Advocates say the bill could save lives and align Wisconsin with other states that have adopted similar legislation.



There’s new support for women getting tested for breast cancer.

What we know:

A bipartisan group of Wisconsin lawmakers, advocates and members of the Early Detection Saves Lives coalition gathered Wednesday, Oct. 15, in Madison to support a bill that could eliminate out-of-pocket costs for supplemental breast cancer screenings.

The proposal, known as Gail’s Law, would apply to women with dense breast tissue and other high-risk factors. Supporters say the legislation could be life-saving and cost-saving, noting that more than half of U.S. states have already passed similar laws with minimal impact on insurance premiums.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and for Kaela Heinrich, the fight is personal. Heinrich, an oncology nurse navigator at Aurora Medical Center–Summit, shares her own story with patients to encourage them through their treatments.

Local perspective:

"It’s usually when I hold their hand and say, ‘I’m right here with you, you can do this! This is my story. I hope it impacts you in a positive way,’" Heinrich said.

When Trishya Brown was diagnosed with breast cancer, she was scared.

"I think coming in for chemo you’re kind of edgy – I remember a big hug on day one."

Heinrich is a patient’s first point of contact after receiving a diagnosis.

The backstory:

Heinrich was first diagnosed with kidney cancer at age 6. She beat it, but doctors warned she would be susceptible to other cancers later in life.

Years later, during a routine exam at 28, her doctor found a lump in her breast. That same year, her mother, Dee Dee, faced a second battle with breast cancer.

Heinrich credits early detection with saving her life.

"I had never done one before myself – and she felt a lump," Heinrich recalled.

Why you should care:

The Wisconsin Breast Cancer Coalition estimates nearly 6,000 people in the state will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year.

Heinrich says screenings can make the difference. During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, she wants women to know it can help save lives.

"This is our bell of hope," she said, pointing to the bell patients ring at the clinic to mark milestones in their cancer journey.

Brown said her nurse’s honesty and empathy provided strength.

What they're saying:

"Her willingness to tell her own story helps you to see you can get through this," Brown said.

Today, Heinrich is a proud mother and a triathlon finisher alongside other survivors.

These days, her strength comes with each hug she gives.

"I think one of the most rewarding parts of my job is being able to have that connection with patients," she said.