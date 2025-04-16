Wisconsin Adopt-A-Highway program; volunteer safety key

article

The Brief Wisconsin's Adopt-A-Highway program has been a success. The state is now reminding drivers to keep volunteers with the program safe. Nearly 15,000 people helped clean Wisconsin roads in 2024. They collected more than 170 tons of trash and recyclables.



The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reminds drivers on Wednesday, April 16 to focus on the road ahead to keep Adopt-A-Highway volunteers safe.

Adopt-A-Highway

What we know:

WisDOT initiated the Adopt-A-Highway program in 1991 to allow groups to volunteer and directly support the state’s anti-litter program. These volunteers routinely collect trash and recyclables along Wisconsin roads.

Nearly 15,000 people helped clean Wisconsin roads in 2024. In all, Adopt-A-Highway groups collected more than 170 tons of trash and recyclables.​ Nearly 5,500 volunteer hours were reported last year to help pick up trash.

WisDOT's interactive map shows highway segments maintained by Wisconsin’s 3,000 Adopt-A-Highway groups, but more than 2,700 miles of state highway are still available for adoption.

Adopt-A-Highway workers are asked to clean up their assigned two-mile state highway segment at least three times per year. All volunteers must be at least 11 years of age or in the 6th grade on two-lane highways and 16 years of age on four-lane highways. No other people should be on the work site. Each group must provide one adult supervisor for every five or six volunteers.

Get involved

What you can do:

Automated forms on the Adopt-A-Highway website streamline reporting cleanup efforts. County highway crews gather the bagged materials for proper disposal. As part of the program, WisDOT furnishes safety vests, highway worker signs, a safety training video, trash bags, and two permanent signs identifying the group. Groups do not work in dangerous areas like medians, bridges or steep slopes.

Learn more at wisconsindot.gov/adoptahighway.