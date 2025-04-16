Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin Adopt-A-Highway program; volunteer safety key

Published  April 16, 2025 12:14pm CDT
The Brief

    • Wisconsin's Adopt-A-Highway program has been a success.
    • The state is now reminding drivers to keep volunteers with the program safe. 
    • Nearly 15,000 people helped clean Wisconsin roads in 2024. They collected more than 170 tons of trash and recyclables.

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reminds drivers on Wednesday, April 16 to focus on the road ahead to keep Adopt-A-Highway volunteers safe. 

Adopt-A-Highway

What we know:

WisDOT initiated the Adopt-A-Highway program in 1991 to allow groups to volunteer and directly support the state’s anti-litter program. These volunteers routinely collect trash and recyclables along Wisconsin roads.

Nearly 15,000 people helped clean Wisconsin roads in 2024. In all, Adopt-A-Highway groups collected more than 170 tons of trash and recyclables.​ Nearly 5,500 volunteer hours were reported last year to help pick up trash. 

WisDOT's interactive map shows highway segments maintained by Wisconsin’s 3,000 Adopt-A-Highway groups, but more than 2,700 miles of state highway are still available for adoption.

Adopt-A-Highway workers are asked to clean up their assigned two-mile state highway segment at least three times per year. All volunteers must be at least 11 years of age or in the 6th grade on two-lane highways and 16 years of age on four-lane highways. No other people should be on the work site. Each group must provide one adult supervisor for every five or six volunteers.

Get involved

What you can do:

Automated forms on the Adopt-A-Highway website streamline reporting cleanup efforts. County highway crews gather the bagged materials for proper disposal. As part of the program, WisDOT furnishes safety vests, highway worker signs, a safety training video, trash bags, and two permanent signs identifying the group. Groups do not work in dangerous areas like medians, bridges or steep slopes.

Learn more at wisconsindot.gov/adoptahighway.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

