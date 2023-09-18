Wisconsin abortion services available; protesters gather outside clinics

Abortion services are now available at Wisconsin Planned Parenthood clinics including in Milwaukee.

There was a police presence outside the clinic in Milwaukee on Monday, Sept. 18. FOX6 News cameras picked up on a heated argument between two people on the sidewalk. Overall, the majority of people at the clinic were in opposition to abortions.

Clinics across Wisconsin stopped offering abortions in June 2022 after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. On Monday, those clinics resumed abortions at two Wisconsin locations.

The decision was made after a judge ruled an 1849 law that banned the procedure did not apply to voluntary abortions.

FOX6 News spoke with Planned Parenthood's legal director when the announcement was made last week.

"We are confident from a legal perspective that abortion care can be provided in Wisconsin," said Michelle Velasquez, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin Legal Director.

"I was very upset Thursday when we heard that they were going to reinstate what is in fact against the law in the state of Wisconsin," said Ruth Moegenberg, who traveled from Kewaskum.

Republicans also voiced their concerns, citing a lawsuit challenging the state law.

"We’re still working our way through the legislative and the process inside the courts. So it’s very presumptive," said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.

The case could eventually reach the hands of the Wisconsin Supreme Court. That court recently flipped to a majority liberal control.

Protesters FOX6 News spoke with say they will most likely be back on Tuesday.

Milwaukee police have not said whether any citations or issues were reported from Monday's protest.