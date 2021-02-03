Expand / Collapse search

WI's school safety reporting system quickly hits 'over 1K contacts'

By
Published 
Education
FOX6 News Milwaukee

WI’s school safety reporting system quickly hits ‘over 1K contacts’

The SPEAK UP, SPEAK OUT (SUSO) Resource Center a free, 24/7, one-stop place to report a school safety concern -- including mental health.

MILWAUKEE - A new school safety mental health and threat reporting system in Wisconsin is already making an impact. 

It's called the SPEAK UP, SPEAK OUT (SUSO) Resource Center -- launched in September. 

"Since we launched that we received over 1,000 contacts," said Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul. "A lot of those are schools looking for general safety guidance so they can adopt safer protocols."

It's a free, 24/7, one-stop place to report a school safety concern -- including mental health. Federal grants support the effort to make Wisconsin schools safer. 

It's especially needed as the coronavirus and social isolation create challenges for students. 

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul

"Elementary level through high school level, if there is a safety concern, we encourage students, teachers, parents and others to reach out," said Kaul.

The state threat reporting system has taken calls regarding cyberbullying, suicide, drugs and many more safety issues, including 16 threats of suicide. In addition to other actions, tips have led to more than 28 welfare checks. 

The tips are confidential and sent to trained professionals. 

"We then have trained analysts who review those tips and assess what the appropriate response is," said Kaul. "It’s almost always contacting the local school."

According to a survey of more than 1,000 principals nationwide that have a school safety tip line, 73% of principals said the tip line prevented incidents of self-harm or suicide, a news release from Kaul's office said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

With many taking part in virtual learning due to COVID-19, Kaul encouraged anyone in a school community to use the reporting system, adding that he hopes the program will receive additional funding to allow the resource to be permanent.

SUSO Reports can be made 24/7:

Milwaukee residents 65+ can book appointment to get COVID-19 vaccine
slideshow

Milwaukee residents 65+ can book appointment to get COVID-19 vaccine

City of Milwaukee residents 65 and older can now book an appointment to get their COVID-19 vaccine through the Milwaukee Health Department.

Wisconsin Assembly sends mask order repeal back to Senate
slideshow

Wisconsin Assembly sends mask order repeal back to Senate

The Wisconsin Assembly plans to send the question of whether the state’s mask mandate should be repealed back to the state Senate.

Walgreens to offer COVID-19 vaccinations beginning Feb. 12
slideshow

Walgreens to offer COVID-19 vaccinations beginning Feb. 12

Around 17,800 doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine have been allocated for Wisconsin Walgreens stores starting Friday, Feb. 12 by appointment only.