WI’s school safety reporting system quickly hits ‘over 1K contacts’

A new school safety mental health and threat reporting system in Wisconsin is already making an impact.

It's called the SPEAK UP, SPEAK OUT (SUSO) Resource Center -- launched in September.

"Since we launched that we received over 1,000 contacts," said Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul. "A lot of those are schools looking for general safety guidance so they can adopt safer protocols."

It's a free, 24/7, one-stop place to report a school safety concern -- including mental health. Federal grants support the effort to make Wisconsin schools safer.

It's especially needed as the coronavirus and social isolation create challenges for students.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul

"Elementary level through high school level, if there is a safety concern, we encourage students, teachers, parents and others to reach out," said Kaul.

The state threat reporting system has taken calls regarding cyberbullying, suicide, drugs and many more safety issues, including 16 threats of suicide. In addition to other actions, tips have led to more than 28 welfare checks.

The tips are confidential and sent to trained professionals.

"We then have trained analysts who review those tips and assess what the appropriate response is," said Kaul. "It’s almost always contacting the local school."

According to a survey of more than 1,000 principals nationwide that have a school safety tip line, 73% of principals said the tip line prevented incidents of self-harm or suicide, a news release from Kaul's office said.

With many taking part in virtual learning due to COVID-19, Kaul encouraged anyone in a school community to use the reporting system, adding that he hopes the program will receive additional funding to allow the resource to be permanent.

SUSO Reports can be made 24/7: