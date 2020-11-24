Winterized COVID-19 testing structures set up at Sixteenth Street

Sixteenth Street has put up two weather-appropriate structures to house COVID-19 testing and follow-up care throughout the winter.

This project was made possible with funding from the Routes to Recovery Program through the Milwaukee Health Department (MHD), and Greater Milwaukee Foundation.

One structure functions as a drive-through tent for COVID-19 testing and flu vaccinations. The other is a “Safe Care Tent” for COVID-19 follow-up care and urgent care services.