Expand / Collapse search

Winterized COVID-19 testing structures set up at Sixteenth Street

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Sixteenth Street has put up two weather-appropriate structures to house COVID-19 testing and follow-up care throughout the winter.

This project was made possible with funding from the Routes to Recovery Program through the Milwaukee Health Department (MHD), and Greater Milwaukee Foundation. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

One structure functions as a drive-through tent for COVID-19 testing and flu vaccinations. The other is a “Safe Care Tent” for COVID-19 follow-up care and urgent care services. 

Persons infected with COVID-19 at risk of psychiatric disorder
slideshow

Persons infected with COVID-19 at risk of psychiatric disorder

Researchers from Oxford in England have discovered that people infected with the coronavirus are also at risk of developing a psychiatric disorder.

Lambeau Field to check COVID-19 protocols at Packers-Bears game
slideshow

Lambeau Field to check COVID-19 protocols at Packers-Bears game

Sunday’s game between the Packers and the Bears will host a small group of Packers employees to help evaluate COVID-19 protocols.