Winter Wonders at Boerner Botanical Gardens Nov. 18 - Jan. 1
article
MILWAUKEE - Winter Wonders returns with a drive-through holiday light show in the Boerner Botanical Gardens.
This year’s show kicks off with a special preview weekend, November 11-13, and continues with a nightly schedule, Nov. 18 – Jan. 1.
Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 10 a.m.
Featuring:
- Over 1,000,000 LED Lights
- Scenic 1.4 miles drive through route
- New! Snow flurry tunnel
- Holiday gift bag giveaways
- Holiday video shorts nightly
- New - Snack Pack Add-On Option!
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News