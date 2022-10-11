Expand / Collapse search

Winter Wonders at Boerner Botanical Gardens Nov. 18 - Jan. 1

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Winter Wonders returns with a drive-through holiday light show in the Boerner Botanical Gardens. 

This year’s show kicks off with a special preview weekend, November 11-13, and continues with a nightly schedule, Nov. 18 – Jan. 1.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 10 a.m.

Featuring:

  • Over 1,000,000 LED Lights
  • Scenic 1.4 miles drive through route
  • New! Snow flurry tunnel
  • Holiday gift bag giveaways
  • Holiday video shorts nightly
  • New - Snack Pack Add-On Option!

