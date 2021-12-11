Expand / Collapse search

Winter Wonderfest at The Ridge in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Wis. - In addition to rooms filled with toys, Winter Wonderfest will also feature a variety of fun activities for families to enjoy, including a photo booth, hot cocoa bar, holiday-themed craft and more.

Drive-up opportunities are also available for families who wish to stay socially distanced.

The Ridge asks that all who plan to attend sign up online. More information and a sign-up link can be found by texting "WONDER" to (414) 509-0339.

