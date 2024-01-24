Winter weather car repairs; auto shops staying busy

The winter weather is big business for auto shops.

From dead batteries and flat tires to collisions, this time of year can be rough on your vehicle.

At Good Hope Service, business hasn’t slowed down since the winter storms came in.

John Jagmin has been leading a team, working to fix up the problems Mother Nature left behind.

"I look at a car like we are in the morning. Want to get up, gotta stretch," Jagmin said. "You should let the cars do the same thing."

He suggests running your vehicle for a few minutes before taking on the roads, getting a new car battery every four to five years and keeping up with your tires.

"Right now a lot of it is just maintaining and keeping things going on the road," he said.

There are some things, like crashes, that you can’t prevent.

With months left of winter, auto shops will stay busy trying to keep cars in good shape.

"We’re here to help everybody," Jagmin said. "That’s a big deal for us."

Since the first snowfall on Jan. 9, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said there have been more than 960 weather-related traffic incidents.