Melting snow creates river garbage problem: 'Gets messy really fast'

The snow is slowly melting, but it's leaving another mess behind.

Robert Kaleta, land manager for the nonprofit River Revitalization Foundation, says we all live downstream. When he finds plastic waste, bottles and "some funky stuff" – it's disheartening.

"It’s a little bit of a bummer to see so much trash in places," he said.

You might have seen it, too. As the snow disappears, trash takes its place.

"Certainly when snow melts, you have a lot of moving water and run-off, things like that," said Kaleta. "That’ll often carry trash with it."

River Revitalization Foundation cleanup at Turtle Park

Saturday, the River Revitalization Foundation cleaned up garbage near Turtle Park. Kaleta said they find things like microplastics, which animals could eat.

"It just kind of builds up over time and gets into living things," he said.

The River Revitalization Foundation says any little bit helps. You can make a difference every day by picking up trash, and putting it where it belongs.

"Cleaning it up doesn't take long either," said Kaleta.

The river isn't the only spot garbage ends up. Trash is littered along the roadways, too. Kaleta said wind and melting snow are partially to blame.

"It gets messy really fast between snow run off, wind will blow stuff in," he said.

As people in the group did their part on the river, you can too – with a little spring cleaning inside and out.

There are more spring cleanups headed your way. Milwaukee Riverkeeper is hosting its annual event April 22.