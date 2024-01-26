Winter blues; Southeast Wisconsin residents find ways to overcome SAD

Rain, dense fog and cold temperatures – they are all contributing to something a lot of people might be feeling right now – Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). But there are actions you can take to beat the winter blues.

For 69-year-old Cherry Hoch and her pup, the weather is no excuse to miss their daily walk.

"Never miss. He'll let me know about it if it did," Hoch said.

It is a routine Hoch said she does three times a day.

"I would be totally depressed if I didn't have this dog to walk every day – because it gets very lonely," Hoch said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

After losing her husband five years ago, it is the little things that keep Hoch optimistic.

"I do have depression but this really helps. Just getting out and walking and saying hi to people," Hoch said.

Cherry Hoch

Health experts say this is one way to beat the winter blues or SAD.

"It's a diagnosis of people that pretty regularly, every year when there is less sun, have symptoms that are very similar to depression and can affect the way they function. It's a real diagnosis," said Jerry Halverson, a psychiatrist with Rogers Behavioral health.

Jerry Halverson

Mayo Clinic said some SAD symptoms include:

Feeling down most of the day, nearly every day

Losing interest in activities you once enjoyed

Difficulty concentrating

Oversleeping

Appetite changes

Weight gain.

"Something that can help is continuing to exercise, try to do fun things with the family, or to get your mood up just like going outside can be very helpful," Halverson said.

"Just get out and walk and really boost your happiness," Hoch said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

If you or someone you know is struggling with the winter blues, it is a good idea to speak with your doctor. You can also call 988 for help with your mental health.