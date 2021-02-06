Winter Autocross heats up Road America course

Wisconsinites, start your engines.

While it's frigid outside, the racecourse at Road America is heating up in Elkhart Lake.

Even the most bitter cold temperatures didn't stop drivers from putting the pedal to the metal on Saturday, Feb. 6.

The Winter Autocross event at Road America welcomed racers from everywhere -- all they needed was their very own vehicle.

Winter Autocross at Road America on Feb. 6, 2021.

"They can participate in these courses from slalom to speed-stop to various challenges and actually learn the performance characteristics of their vehicles," said John Ewert, Road America communications director.

It doesn't matter if drivers were beginners or pros, because the only competition was against time -- and maybe for a few prizes, too.

Advertisement

Winter Autocross at Road America on Feb. 6, 2021.

"Road America gives away different prizes whether its track experiences, tickets to events down here, tools, batteries, different things like that," Ewert said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Even though safety teams are on-site and helmets are encouraged.

Road America is hosting another Winter Autocross event on March 6. Registration details are available online at roadamerica.com/autocross.