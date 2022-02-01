Winston-Salem fertilizer plant fire: Thousands forced to evacuate over explosion fears

A fire raging at a fertilizer plant in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, forced the evacuation of thousands of people early Tuesday amid fears that chemicals at the facility could cause a large explosion.

The fire was reported at about 8:20 p.m. Monday at the Weaver Fertilizer Plant on the north side of the city, according to FOX 8. Officials later asked residents located within a one-mile radius of the site to leave their homes.

The evacuation area included about 6,500 people in 2,500 homes, the Winston-Salem Fire Department said.

"There is still a potential for explosion," Winston-Salem Battalion Chief Patrick Grubbs warned early Tuesday.

Flames are seen shooting from the Weaver Fertilizer Plant in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on Feb. 1, 2022. (Credit: WFMY-TV)

Videos from the scene showed flames and thick plumes of smoke shooting from the plant, as fire trucks surrounded the building. About 90 firefighters and 150 responders from other agencies descended on the scene Monday evening and fought it for about two hours, authorities said.

But Winston-Salem Fire Chief Trey Mayo said fire crews were pulled back because of the large volume of ammonium nitrate on site. The fire department has said that firefighters could not flow enough volume of water to be reasonably certain that they could keep it cool enough to prevent a detonation.

Firefighters instead left behind an unmanned truck to pump water on part of the site. Authorities were also flying drones over periodically to assess the fire.

The fertilizer plant was closed when the fire started and no employees were inside, local media outlets reported.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Grubbs warned that there was going to be a lot of smoke and poor air quality. He said that it could take some time for the fire to come under control.

Wake Forest University released a statement asking some students in off-campus housing to voluntarily evacuate. The university also said it is working on long-term plans for those who do not have an alternative place to go.

Winston-Salem officials said a shelter has been set up at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. People who have evacuated should plan to be away from their homes for up to 48 hours.

The Forsyth Correctional Center, a minimum-security prison with a capacity for about 250 inmates, is in the evacuation area. City officials said the prisoners and staff were moved to Alexander Correctional Facility, according to FOX 8.

North Hills Elementary School is within the evacuation zone as well and opted for a remote-learning day. While no other schools in the district were affected, officials told parents to anticipate late busses or other traffic delays.

Grubbs said officials from the Weaver Fertilizer Plant have made no comment about the fire.

Advertisement

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.