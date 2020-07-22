Pres. Trump calls off RNC in Florida, citing 'flare-up' of coronavirus; North Carolina events still on
President Donald Trump announced Thursday, July 23 that he has canceled segments of the Republican National Convention scheduled for Florida next month, citing a “flare-up” of the coronavirus. Convention events will still be held in North Carolina.
North Carolina man who won $10 million lottery prize in 2017 arrested for murder
SHALLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina man who won a $10 million lottery prize in 2017 has been arrested on a murder charge in the death of a woman whose body was found at a hotel.The Shallotte Police Department charged Michael Hill, 52, of Leland, with murder after the body of 23-year-old Keonna Graham was found Monday, July 20 in a hotel room in the Brunwick County town, according to news outlets.Authorities did not immediately release additional details about the woman’s slaying.Graham worked as a correctional officer at a prison in Burgaw, North Carolina, according to a cousin, Antionette Lee.