Winning Supercash! ticket sold in Sheboygan worth $350K

A winning 350,000 SuperCash! ticket was sold in Sheboygan for Thursday night's drawing. The ticket was purchased at Ranieri's Four of a Kind Bar & Grill. Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings.



Ranieri's Four of a Kind Bar & Grill in Sheboygan sold a winning $350,000 SuperCash! ticket for the July 10 drawing. The winning numbers were 1-3-5-10-25-29.



"This is awesome," said John Ranieri, Ranieri's Four of a Kind Bar & Grill owner. "When we bought this place, we were told the largest winning Lottery ticket ever sold here was $5,000."

Less than two weeks ago, a winning $350,000 SuperCash! ticket was sold in Racine.

Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a 2% Retailer Performance Program Winning Ticket Incentive, up to $100,000.





Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a Lottery prize is available at wilottery.com.

Players can also check their tickets using the Wisconsin Lottery mobile app, available on the App Store or Google Play.

The odds of winning the $350,000 SuperCash! top prize are 1:1,631,312.