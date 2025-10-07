Winning Powerball ticket sold in Sheboygan; worth $50,000

article

The Brief A $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Kwik Trip in Sheboygan. The ticket matched four numbers plus the Powerball. This is one of 16 major Powerball wins in Wisconsin since Sept. 1.



A winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at Kwik Trip on Sauk Trail Road in Sheboygan.

Powerball winner

What we know:

The winning ticket matched four of five numbers (28-29-32-66-67), plus the Powerball of (3).

A news release from Wisconsin Lottery says the Sheboygan Kwik Trip is no stranger to big wins. The lottery retailer has previously sold winning tickets of $1,000,000 and $10,000.

Coming off a record-breaking jackpot last month, 16 winning Powerball tickets of $50,000 or more have been sold in Wisconsin since Sept. 1.

Claiming the winnings

What you can do:

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is available at wilottery.com. Players can also see if their ticket is a winner by using the Lottery's mobile app, available on the App Store or Google Play.

Powerball drawings are Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9:00 p.m. to be included in a drawing. Powerball tickets are $2 per play, with the option to buy the Power Play feature for an additional $1.

What's next:

The estimated jackpot for the Wednesday Powerball drawing is $223 million. The odds to win the Powerball jackpot are 1:292,201,338 while the odds to win a $50,000 Powerball prize are 1:913,130.