Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Milwaukee

article

The Brief Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Milwaukee is $50,000 richer. The ticket from the May 17 drawing was sold at the Marathon Mini Mart on W. Fond du Lac Avenue. The win marked the 10th time in 2025 that a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was won in the Badger State.



A Powerball ticket sold in Milwaukee is worth a cool $50,000.

Powerball winner!

What we know:

A news release from Wisconsin Lottery says the winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was purchased at Marathon Mini Mart on 4312 W. Fond du Lac Ave. for the Saturday, May 17 drawing. The winning ticket matched four of five numbers (7-34-40-42-52) plus the Powerball (15).

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The win marked the 10th time in 2025 that a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was won in the Badger State.

May has been a good month for the Marathon Mini Mart in recent years. In addition to this month's big win, in May 2024, a player purchased a winning $100,000 scratch ticket from the Lottery retailer.

The estimated Powerball jackpot for the Wednesday, May 21 drawing is $146 million.

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is available at wilottery.com. Players can also check to see if their ticket is a winner by using the Lottery's mobile app, available on the App Store or Google Play.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The odds to win the Powerball jackpot are 1:292,201,338 while the odds to win a $50,000 Powerball prize are 1:913,130.