Winning $2 million scratch ticket claimed by Kenosha man

article

The Brief Joshua Bardy from Kenosha won $2 million from a new Wisconsin Lottery scratch ticket game. The $2,000,000 Cash game debuted on May 2, 2025. The Kenosha Kwik Trip that sold the ticket had previously sold other winning tickets from other lotto games.



A Kenosha man won $2 million from a $2,000,000 Cash scratch ticket he purchased at the Kwik Trip located at 31st and Green Bay Road in Kenosha.

Joshua Bardy claimed his winning ticket at the Wisconsin Lottery Madison office this week.

New scratch game

What we know:

$2,000,000 Cash is a Wisconsin Lottery $50 instant scratch ticket that debuted on May 2, 2025. Bardy is the game's first top prize winner.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Previous winning tickets sold

What we know:

This is not the first time this Kenosha Kwik Trip sold a winning ticket worth a million dollars or more. The retailer sold a winning $2 million scratch ticket in September 2024, and in 2018 sold a $1 million lotto ticket.

Kwik Trip Store Manager, Brian M. noted, "I can't believe we sold another million-dollar-winning ticket. This is so awesome."

The $2,000,000 Cash scratch game features over $17 million in prizes. The game has one $2,000,000 top prize remaining and offers 10 different prize levels, ranging from $75 to $2,000,000.

Kwik Trip gets a cut

What we know:

Wisconsin retailers who sell winning tickets for more than $599 get a 2% Retailer Performance Program Winning Ticket Incentive, up to $100,000. For selling the winning $2,000,000 Cash ticket, Kwik Trip will get a $20,000 incentive.