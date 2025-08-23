article

The Brief Winnebago County deputies stopped a driver for going 143 mph on I-41. The driver was clocked on the interstate between Oshkosh and Neenah. The sheriff's office said citations in such a circumstance total more than $1,500.



The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office described a speeding driver's actions as "Dangerous. Dumb. Just plain ridiculous. Period."

Deputies were monitoring I-41 southbound on Friday night, Aug. 22. They clocked a Ford Mustang doing 143 mph – more than double the posted speed limit – near Nee-Vin Road, between Oshkosh and Neenah.

The sheriff's office said the citation for reckless driving and speeding in such a circumstance totals $1,515.

