Window Select appoints new Interim CEO ahead of bankruptcy proceedings

The owner of a window installation company when it came under fire by consumers will exit the company.

Cogent Analytics, a third-party advisory firm working on behalf of Window Select, tells Contact 6 that Window Select’s previous owner, Justin Kiswardy, "will no longer be affiliated with the organization" following its Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.

Under Kiswardy’s leadership, Wisconsin Consumer Protection got more than 400 customer complaints about the company. Since 2021, more than 80 unhappy Window Select customers have filed complaints with Contact 6. Many told Contact 6 they’d paid the Menomonee Falls window installer for work that hadn’t started.

A Cogent Analytics team member, Andy Parsons, was appointed Interim CEO of Window Select in December 2022. The company says Parsons will see Window Select through its "legal restructuring" with the goal of fulfilling as many customer contracts as possible.

Window Select plans to enter Chapter 11 bankruptcy on or around Jan. 23.

The following statement was provided by a Milwaukee public relations firm providing communications to Cogent Analytics:

"Window Select is entering into a legal reorganization process as a means to fulfill past due commitments. A team of third-party advisors from Cogent Analytics is supporting this process, committed to doing right by Window select customers, using available business tools and resources, including a legal reorganization, to make that happen.

"One of Cogent’s team members, Andy Parsons, has been in Milwaukee working with Window Select. In preparation for the legal reorganization process, Andy was appointed Interim CEO in December 2022.

"He will be taking Window Select through the legal restructuring process, with the aim of providing a means of fulfilling as many customer contracts and past due commitments as possible. Upon full execution of the legal restructuring through the court system, previous owner Justin Kiswardy will no longer be affiliated with the organization moving forward."