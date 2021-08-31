Wind Point child pornography case; charges referred against suspect

article

A Village of Wind Point man is expected to face nearly a dozen possession of child pornography charges in Racine County.

Officials say on Monday, Aug. 30, members of the Racine County Criminal Investigations Bureau and the Racine County Internet Crimes Against Children Unit served a search warrant in Wind Point. While on the scene with the suspect, identified by officials in a news release as David Peters, Peters admitted to looking for and downloading child pornography.

A forensic examination of Peters’ electronic devices was conducted on Tuesday, Aug. 31 – and numerous images of child pornography were located. Investigators subsequently took Peters into custody without incident.

Peters is now at the Racine County Jail. Officials forwarded ten counts of possession of child pornography to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office for consideration.