Expand / Collapse search

Wind chill advisory, SE Wisconsin begins 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Weather
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for all of southeast Wisconsin to be in effect from 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25 through noon on Wednesday. Monitor the FOX6 Weather Experts forecast for updates. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX6 News app

FOX Weather app

MAPS AND RADAR

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

SCHOOL AND BUSINESS CLOSINGS

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 WEATHER IN SOCIAL MEDIA

Theodore Edgecomb trial: Defendant testifies in his own defense
article

Theodore Edgecomb trial: Defendant testifies in his own defense

Testimony enters a fifth day in the Theodore Edgecomb trial on Tuesday, Jan. 25 – and the defendant is testifying in his own defense.

Third Ward shooting: Restaurants donate proceeds to support detective
article

Third Ward shooting: Restaurants donate proceeds to support detective

Milwaukee chef Gino Fazzari announced a fundraising campaign in support of Milwaukee Police Detective Andrew Wilkiewicz, who was shot and injured in the Third Ward while off-duty.

COVID test sites remain closed amid investigations into provider

Ten coronavirus test sites across southeast Wisconsin will remain closed until further notice. Meanwhile, investigations into the test provider are heating up.