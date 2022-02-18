Expand / Collapse search

Wind advisory for southeast Wisconsin; begins 2 p.m. Friday

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Weather
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for all of southeast Wisconsin to be in effect from 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18 through 4 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19. Monitor the FOX6 Weather Experts forecast.

Wind gusts will be in excess of 40 mph at times.

