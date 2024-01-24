Milwaukee businesses enter new partnership, boosting jobs

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley toured on Wednesday, Jan. 24 two small businesses to highlight a new economic development partnership between the companies and Milwaukee County.

A news release says the businesses, Containers UP and Green Frog Sanitation, will relocate their manufacturing workers and expand operations to the former Fiebrantz Bus Garage, which will be restored and revitalized under their leadership.

In March 2023, a proposal was received through a competitive RFP process by MKE Northside, LLC to acquire the former MCTS Fiebrantz Bus Garage at 1900 W. Fiebrantz Avenue. Containers UP and Green Frog Sanitation sought out this new manufacturing facility after the companies outgrew their current location and needed additional space.

Former Fiebrantz Bus Garage

Containers UP is a premier designer and builder of customized upcycled shipping containers. Its operators will provide positions in the skilled trades at the new location, such as welding and fabricating, offering pay ranges from $17.50-$45/hour.

"You can make any kind of thing that you can imagine with it," said Containers UP owner Lyle Stoflet. "We’re able to bring different jobs between welding, fabrication, woodworking all into that area."

Thanks to the new partnership, the new future means more work opportunities for Milwaukee.

"This is about bringing good paying jobs right here to our own community," Crowley said.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley

One of the major highlights is the new location is within walking distance to Rufus King High School, offering internship and apprenticeship opportunities.

"This is going to give them some career experiences," Crowley said. "This is going to give them opportunities to learn more about manufacturing."

Green Frog Sanitation is a locally owned and operated portable toilet rental and service company. It will provide positions focused on cleaning, maintenance, and delivery, offering pay ranges from $15.50-$25/hour.

"It’s always been a focus of me and Lyle and all of our businesses is hiring local talent and bringing people into the workforce that have not been in prior or working to get back," said Containers UP owner Tom Daugherty.

Executives say once the building's purchase is completed, it'll be privately owned, no longer the taxpayers' responsibility.