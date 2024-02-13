Waukesha County Parks: Wild Winter Night Candlelight Hikes return

article

Waukesha County residents and visitors are invited to enjoy a winter evening’s stroll at Wild Winter Night candlelight hikes.

"Winter is an amazing time to explore our winding paths and quiet woods. The candlelit trails offer a unique view of nature at night and delicious treats around a fire will cure cabin fever for any age!" Janet Barthel of Retzer Nature Center said.

This year, Wild Winter Night events are set for Fox Brook Park and Retzer Nature Center and include a self-guided candlelight hike, warming bonfires, food and warm beverages for purchase, and more.

Outdoor Hike at Fox Brook ParkThursday, February 15, 2024 || 6 pm - 8:30 pmFox Brook Park, 2925 N. Barker Rd., Brookfield

Enjoy the paved trails and scenery of Fox Brook Park after dark! Hamburgers, hot dogs, brats, coffee, hot cocoa, and snacks for sale by The Gift of Wings Grill. Dogs on six-foot leash welcome!

Required: Parks annual membership or Parks daily permit for each vehicle. Recommended: Purchase daily permit or annual membership in advance at wauk.co/parkentry.

Retzer Nature Center and Horwitz-DeRemer Planetarium Hike & MoreThursday, February 29, 2024 || 6 pm - 8:30 pmRetzer Nature Center, S14 W28167 Madison St., Waukesha

Celebrate winter with outdoor and indoor family fun at Retzer Nature Center’s Environmental Learning Center. Enjoy trails, kids’ activities, planetarium shows, and a self-guided candlelit hike. Warm beverages and sweets for purchase from Mama D’s Coffee. Sorry, no dogs allowed.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

$5 per person; free for ages 2 and under, for members of Friends of Retzer Nature Center, and for members of Friends of Horwitz-DeRemer Planetarium.

Register and view more info at www.WaukeshaCounty.gov/WildWinterNight.