Wild Lights 2024 brings festive displays to the Milwaukee County Zoo

Wild Lights at the Milwaukee County Zoo
Kimberly Graves, Communication Coordinator at the Milwaukee County Zoo, joined FOX6 WakeUp with all the info on Wild Lights 2024.
MILWAUKEE - During the holiday season, the Milwaukee County Zoo will transform into an illuminated destination with hundreds of thousands of sparkling lights with Wild Lights 2024.
Enjoy an enchanted evening under the stars with pathways and forested areas specially adorned with twinkling lights and decorative displays.
To learn more about Wild Lights at the Milwaukee County Zoo and the available dates, click here.
Wild Lights - bigger and better than ever
Enjoy beautiful lights and the wonderful animals at Wild Lights 2024 at the Milwaukee County Zoo.
Good food at the Milwaukee County Zoo
Executive Chef Ashley Turner joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the wonderful food you can eat at the Milwaukee County Zoo while enjoying Wild Lights.
Helping the animals at the Milwaukee County Zoo
Handmade ornaments adorn Christmas Trees at the Milwaukee County Zoo, listing Christmas wishes for the animals!
Milwaukee County Zoo gift shop
While checking out Wild Lights at the Milwaukee County Zoo, make sure to stop at the gift shop!
Drinks and treats at the Milwaukee County Zoo
Don't go to the Milwaukee County Zoo on an empty stomach. Executive Chef Ashley Turner joined WakeUp to show off some tasty drinks and treats.
