WIAA launches sportsmanship initiative: 'Hear It? See It? Report It!'

The Brief The WIAA on Thursday announced the launch of a sportsmanship initiative. "Hear It? See It? Report It!" aims to make it easier to report inappropriate behavior. FOX6's Ben Handelman talked to WIAA Assistant Director LeVar Ridgeway.



The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association on Thursday announced the launch of a new sportsmanship initiative that aims to make it easier to report inappropriate behavior at high school athletic events.

‘Hear it? See it? Report it!’

The backstory:

Over the past year, the WIAA said it heard from student-athletes, coaches, parents, officials and members of the community about concerns related to reporting unacceptable behavior.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"We feel that it's time to take this first step to do our part, to make sure that everyone's getting a chance to be heard and that we're looking at doing our part," said LeVar Ridgeway, WIAA assistant director. "Follow up with these instances and making sure that not only we know, but our athletic directors and our school administration knows that these activities are happening."

What you can do:

The WIAA introduced a streamlined reporting system in response, called "Hear it? See it? Report it!" The initiative uses a QR code and online form to make it simpler and faster to report things like:

Harassment or hate speech based on race, gender, religion or personal characteristics

Profane, vulgar, insulting, or offensive language or gestures

Taunting or behavior designed to embarrass, ridicule or demean others

Actions that create a hostile or intimidating environment

The WIAA said incidents can be reported immediately to a coach, official, event manager or online using the QR code provided at athletic events. For urgent safety concerns, contact event management or security directly.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Those forms will come to our office, and then we will share those reports with the member schools involved, and we will work collectively with those schools to work through that incident and the investigation," said Ridgeway.

What they're saying:

In a statement, WIAA Executive Director Stephanie Hauser said:

"Our members and constituents have spoken, and we are taking action. Education-based athletics is an extension of the classroom, where respect and safety are paramount. This initiative empowers everyone – students, coaches, officials, parents and spectators – to help create a positive environment for all.

"We believe that every student-athlete deserves to compete in a climate of respect, free from threat, fear and harassment. By making it easier to report concerns, we are strengthening our commitment to sportsmanship and working to ensure that Wisconsin high school education-based athletics are a welcoming space for all."