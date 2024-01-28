WI State Trooper becomes US citizen during halftime at Bucks game

Halftime during Saturday's (Jan. 27) Bucks game meant a full-time change for several people, as they all became United States citizens.

And among the group was Richard Callus, who's a Wisconsin State Trooper.

FOX6 interviewed Callus on his first day at work for a unique reason: Wisconsin State Patrol does not require U.S. citizenship for employment.

Several people became U.S. citizens

Callus is from the United Kingdom. He told FOX6 he'd been working toward citizenship for years.

"It's just a special occasion today, there's no other higher privilege or honor than being able to call yourself a U.S. citizen," said Callus.

Callus spent 11 years working for a police department in the United Kingdom before joining the Wisconsin State Patrol.

His wife is from Wisconsin.

FOX6 congratulates everyone who took their Oath of Citizenship.