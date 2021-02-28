WI State Patrol: 3 drivers arrested for OWI; all with multiple priors

The Wisconsin State Patrol made three arrests for OWI over the weekend. All three drivers had recorded at least four OWI offenses previously.

The first incident happened in Columbia County around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. A trooper stopped a vehicle that was driving the wrong way on I-90/94 near Portage. After the trooper made contact with the occupants, the vehicle fled and a pursuit ensued. With the help of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and the Portage Police Department, tire deflation devices were successfully deployed and the vehicle was stopped. A 41-year-old Wisconsin Rapids woman was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, her 6th offense. The other occupants of the vehicle were also taken into custody without incident.

The second incident happened in Monroe County around 9:20 a.m. Saturday. A trooper stopped a vehicle for having an illegal muffler and deviating from a designated lane of traffic. After failing standardized field sobriety tests, a 48-year-old Black River Falls man was arrest for OWI, his 8th offense.

The third incident happened in Rock County shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday. Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-39/90 near Humes Road. One of the vehicles was found unoccupied when troopers arrived on the scene. A 34-year-old Rockford man was found and showed signs of impairment. He was arrested for OWI, his 5th offense.

Additionally, in Mount Pleasant early Sunday morning, all three drivers involved in a three-vehicle crash were arrested for OWI.