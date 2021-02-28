Expand / Collapse search

Police: 3 drivers arrested for OWI after 3-vehicle crash

Kenosha County
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - Mount Pleasant police were called to a three-vehicle crash near Durand Avenue and Sheridan Road around 2:45 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers found one vehicle fully engulfed in flames and two other cars with heavy damage.

An investigation found that a 2011 Ford F250 was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes on Sheridan. A 2000 GMC Yukon SUV was traveling northbound on Sheridan and attempted to prevent a collision but was unsuccessful.  The F250 struck the Yukon head-on. Due to the severity of the collision, the Yukon burst into flames.

Shortly after, a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox traveling northbound on Sheridan collided with the F250. 

The drivers of the F250 and the Equinox showed signs of impairment and were arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle while Impaired. The driver of the Yukon fled the scene and was located at Ascension Hospital. He also showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for OWI. 

A 33-year-old man from Racine charged with 1st Offense OWI. A 56-year-old Racine man was charged with 1st Offense OWI and Wrong Way on a Divided Highway. A 45-year-old Kenosha man was charged with 3rd Offense OWI. 

This accident remains under investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

