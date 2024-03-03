Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Juiquin 'Quincy' Pinkard sought for assault, drugs

A Milwaukee man who has done time for distributing drugs with a violent street gang has now gone off the grid. U.S. Marshals have been searching for Juiquin "Quincy" Pinkard for months.

"He presents a significant risk to public," the U.S. Marshal on the case said.

Investigators say Pinkard has a criminal history that involves assault, battery, drug dealing and possession charges. His most recent entanglement with the law happened in 2020 when investigators said he was busted for his association with the street gang, the Buffum Meinecke Boys.

"In this case, he was involved in what I would call an organization, a conspiracy," the marshal said.

Authorities say the gang operated in and around Milwaukee’s Harambee neighborhood – selling drugs like cocaine, fentanyl and crack.

In February 2020, federal, state and local law enforcement cracked down on the group. Twenty-four people were charged in connection with the gang. Pinkard was charged with distributing cocaine. He served his time, but investigators say he violated his supervised release.

"For whatever reason, he has chosen to prematurely end his parole himself, which doesn’t work like that," the investigator said.

A federal judge issued a warrant for Pinkard’s arrest in November 2023. He is believed to be in the Milwaukee area.

"We know that he has access to guns and enjoys dealing drugs," the marshal said.

Pinkard is described as being 5’8" tall and weighing 218 pounds. If you know where he is, you are urged to call the U.S. Marshals Tipline at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.