WI insurance commissioner, DATCP warn of COVID vaccine scams

State officials are warning consumers of scams related to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Last year, the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance (OCI) issued a bulletin affirming that the COVID-19 vaccine would be provided at no cost for all. Yet some Wisconsinites have received scam calls indicating they need to make a payment to receive their vaccine.

"Wisconsin consumers should know that their vaccine will be available to them at no cost," said Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner Mark Afable in a news release. "Regardless of health insurance coverage, Wisconsin residents can be assured that they will not be charged to get the COVID-19 vaccine."

A news release issued on Monday, Feb. 8 says consumers should be cautious if they receive robocalls or unsolicited calls from individuals requesting personal or financial information.

If you get an unprompted contact, hang up and call the company or provider using a reliable phone number. Finally, remember to think twice before trusting your caller ID. Scammers can "spoof" phone numbers so they appear to be from a government agency.

If you have been a victim of a scam, consumers can file a complaint with DATCP online at datcp.wi.gov, by calling the Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-422-7128, or by emailing DATCPHotline@wisconsin.gov.