WI DHS: 324 new positive cases of COVID-19 in state; 28 new deaths

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Coronavirus Vaccine
MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 324 Tuesday, March 2, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 564,592.

There have been 6,440 deaths in the state, with 28 new deaths reported by state health officials Tuesday.

Of the positive cases, 26,222 have required hospitalization (4.6%), while 550,730 have recovered (97.6%), making for 7,263 active cases (1.3%). 

More than 2.6 million have tested negative. More than 3.1 million have been tested.

As for the COVID-19 vaccine, DHS officials reported as of Tuesday, March 2 that 1,466,654 doses have been administered. To date, 1,895,025 doses have been allocated to Wisconsin.

