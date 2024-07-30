WI constitutional amendment before voters; referendums on power of purse

You will decide whether to amend the Wisconsin Constitution. The question on your ballot now deals with your tax money.

Right now, the Legislative Reference Bureau says state law gives the governor the power to spend federal funds on his own.

This latest controversy centers on billions of federal pandemic relief dollars for the state. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers was able to spend as he wished without the legislature's approval. The federal government send Wisconsin $5.7 billion. Gov. Evers doled some of the money out for grants to small businesses, nursing homes and local governments. There were also special grants for farmers and day cares, rental assistance and emergency health supplies.

Two consecutive sessions of the legislature approved letting the legislature have a say in the future. Now, the final say rests with the Wisconsin voter – not the governor.

What's on the ballot?

The first question asks you if the constitution should ban the legislature from delegating his power of the purse.

The second question asks if the Wisconsin Constitution should ban the governor from spending federal money without approval of the legislature.

Earing voting started Monday, July 30 for the Aug. 13 election. If you want to change the constitution and allow the legislature to have a say, vote YES. If you want to keep it as is and let the governor allocate funds at his own discretion, vote NO.

Both sides weigh in

"God forbid a tornado comes and hits Madison, and FEMA has to come in and start sending money to us. If the legislature is the one holding the keys to the castle, and if we have to wait for them to decide, I have way more faith in one person making that decision than 132 of them," said Nick Ramos, Wisconsin Democracy Campaign.

"The argument that we want just one person making these decisions seems fundamentally anti-democratic. We have a democracy for a reason. We have senators. We have members of the assembly for a reason. It’s so they can make decisions, they can represent us as taxpayers, and they can be held accountable," said Mike Nichols, Badger Institute.

Again, early voting kicked off Tuesday – and communities across the state are offering hours. Check in with your local clerk for those hours and locations.