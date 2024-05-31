WI brisket bandit; suspect got away with 12 pounds of smoked meat

Police in northwest Wisconsin are trying to piece together the case of the brisket bandit.

Officials noted in a post on the Eau Claire Police Department Facebook page that earlier this week, a family was smoking a brisket overnight. A person apparently caught the scent and swindled it while the family slept.

The suspect entered the victim's backyard and "made a clean getaway with 12 pounds of smoked deliciousness," officials said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

If you recognize this meat thief, you are urged to contact the Eau Claire non-emergency phone.