WHS caring for 160 animals including snakes, rats seized from home

The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) received a record number of seized animals from a single residence in the Green Bay area on Thursday, Jan. 28.

WHS took in 160 animals including 52 ball python snakes, and 108 rats and mice, from a large-scale law enforcement seizure.

Officials say this sudden influx of species with unique needs is now putting a strain on WHS resources. The organization is now asking for the public’s help in one of two ways:

Donate an item from the WHS Amazon Wish List for Exotic Animals: https://amzn.to/3osMXGL

Make a monetary donation that will go toward emergency medical care and other supply needs: https://bit.ly/2KS8HxZ

IMPORTANT: None of these animals are available for adoption at this time due to the ongoing investigation. Staff are now focused on providing them with upgraded housing and proper care. Updates will be posted to the WHS Facebook page.