WHS caring for 160 animals including snakes, rats seized from home

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 38 mins ago
Milwaukee
GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) received a record number of seized animals from a single residence in the Green Bay area on Thursday, Jan. 28.

WHS took in 160 animals including 52 ball python snakes, and 108 rats and mice, from a large-scale law enforcement seizure.

Officials say this sudden influx of species with unique needs is now putting a strain on WHS resources. The organization is now asking for the public’s help in one of two ways:

IMPORTANT: None of these animals are available for adoption at this time due to the ongoing investigation. Staff are now focused on providing them with upgraded housing and proper care. Updates will be posted to the WHS Facebook page.

