With the sun shining and temperatures in the upper 50s, the Whitnall Beer Garden opened for a two-day pop-up on Saturday, March 2.

The last time the beer garden opened this early in the year was 2017. The beautiful day and brews also help Milwaukee County Parks.

"Usually we are getting snow right now," said beer garden-goer Tyler Scanke.

Raising a toast to an early taste of summer prost, the not-so-winter-like Saturday was full of sunshine and good times.

"The weather, the people, the food, the whole spirit of Milwaukee," patron Steven Gospodarek said.

Although the official start to beer garden season remains a few weeks away, Joe Mrozinski with Milwaukee County Parks said it's never too early to enjoy a beautiful day.

"You take advantage of every day you can in Wisconsin," he said.

Families, friends and – and even furry friends – packed Whitnall Beer Garden to kick off the pop-up. Mrozinski said a few thousand people showed up.

"It’s all Milwaukee County Parks, and the funds go back to help support the park system," he said. "It’s one of the great things – this is for everybody."

Not only could people try the garden's 12 draft beers, there were also hot dogs, burgers and brats available for a taste of summer. The pop-up opens again Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.