Whitnall Park Beer Garden pop-up set for March 2-3

article

The Whitnall Park Beer Garden (8831 N. Root River Parkway, Greendale) will be open for a two-day pop-up beer garden on Saturday, March 2 and Sunday, March 3.

The pop-up beer garden will operate from noon until 6 p.m. each day. A news release says it will feature 12 tap beer lines, hard seltzers, non-alcoholic beverages, and food from Gift of Wings. Pint glasses and liter steins will be available for purchase, or guests can bring their own glasses for re-fill pricing.

Whitnall Beer Garden will officially open for the season later this spring.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Related article

This is the first time Milwaukee County Parks has offered a pop-up winter beer garden since February 2017, which also happened at Whitnall Park.