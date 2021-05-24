Whitewater sex assault: Police seek to ID man caught on camera

article

UW-Whitewater police are asking for the public's help to identify a man as they investigate a sexual assault on Saturday, May 22.

Officials say the assault happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday in the area around parking lot 18 on campus.

They describe the person in the photographs as being a male, white, possibly Hispanic, taller than 5'6", with a tan complexion, in his late teens or early 20s, having an athletic build, and black hair.

At the time of the assault, the male was wearing a gray t-shirt, black Adidas athletic shorts, black or dark blue Adidas "NMB" style shoes, and a black baseball hat worn backward.

Officials say this person traveled to and from the assault location on a dark-colored soft-tail mountain bike. The male had white wireless earbuds in both ears. During the assault, the suspect stated he was from Virginia, officials said.

If you have similar incidents or know of a subject who fits the description, you are urged to contact Detective Cal Servi 262-472-4660 or servic@uww.edu. You may also contact the Dean of Students office at 262-472-1533 or the Title IX Coordinator at 262-472-1024.

For additional safety tips, UW-Whitewater urges you to visit uww.edu/adminaffairs/police/crime-prevention.

Additional resources

Additional resources are available for individuals affected by sexual assault or abuse through the following organizations:

University Health and Counseling Services

262-472-1300

Ambrose Health Center

710 Starin Road

Whitewater WI 53190

uhcs@uww.edu

uww.edu/uhcs



People Against Domestic and Sexual Abuse (PADA)

24 Hour Crisis Line 920-674-6768

Toll-free 800-228-7232

P.O. Box 395

Jefferson WI 53549

New Beginnings - Association for the Prevention of Family Violence (APFV)

262-723-4653

735 N. Wisconsin Street, Suite 101

Elkhorn, WI 53121

newbeginningswalworth.com



Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Abuse608-257-1516

2801 West Beltline Highway

Suite 202

Madison WI 53713

wcasa@wcasa.org

wcasa.org