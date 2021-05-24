Whitewater sex assault: Police seek to ID man caught on camera
WHITEWATER, Wis. - UW-Whitewater police are asking for the public's help to identify a man as they investigate a sexual assault on Saturday, May 22.
Officials say the assault happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday in the area around parking lot 18 on campus.
They describe the person in the photographs as being a male, white, possibly Hispanic, taller than 5'6", with a tan complexion, in his late teens or early 20s, having an athletic build, and black hair.
At the time of the assault, the male was wearing a gray t-shirt, black Adidas athletic shorts, black or dark blue Adidas "NMB" style shoes, and a black baseball hat worn backward.
Officials say this person traveled to and from the assault location on a dark-colored soft-tail mountain bike. The male had white wireless earbuds in both ears. During the assault, the suspect stated he was from Virginia, officials said.
If you have similar incidents or know of a subject who fits the description, you are urged to contact Detective Cal Servi 262-472-4660 or servic@uww.edu. You may also contact the Dean of Students office at 262-472-1533 or the Title IX Coordinator at 262-472-1024.
For additional safety tips, UW-Whitewater urges you to visit uww.edu/adminaffairs/police/crime-prevention.
Additional resources
Additional resources are available for individuals affected by sexual assault or abuse through the following organizations:
University Health and Counseling Services
262-472-1300
Ambrose Health Center
710 Starin Road
Whitewater WI 53190
uhcs@uww.edu
uww.edu/uhcs
People Against Domestic and Sexual Abuse (PADA)
24 Hour Crisis Line 920-674-6768
Toll-free 800-228-7232
P.O. Box 395
Jefferson WI 53549
New Beginnings - Association for the Prevention of Family Violence (APFV)
262-723-4653
735 N. Wisconsin Street, Suite 101
Elkhorn, WI 53121
newbeginningswalworth.com
Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Abuse608-257-1516
2801 West Beltline Highway
Suite 202
Madison WI 53713
wcasa@wcasa.org
wcasa.org
