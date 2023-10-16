Whitewater search for man, held victim against will, police say

Whitewater police say an 18-year-old man is at-large and wielding several rifles after holding a victim against her will for multiple days. Police confirm this is an active incident on Monday, Oct. 16.

Officials say the man from Whitewater, who is on the run, was described by the police chief to have held a gun against the victim’s head. Police are searching for a man who is Spanish speaking, stands 5′8″ tall and weighs 180 pounds, according to WPD.

Whitewater police have Scott Street in Whitewater blocked off early Monday. (Credit: WMTV)

Authorities had a two-block stretch of Scott Street barricaded early Monday. That scene is clear now.

Officials have not indicated the condition of the woman.

This is a developing story.