Whitewater schools employee sex assault charge referred

An employee of the Whitewater Unified School District could face a sexual assault charge referred to prosecutors by Whitewater police.

In a statement, Whitewater police said officers responded to a home on July 22 for a report of a suicidal man.

An investigation revealed the man, 34, identified by police in the statement as Anthony P. Hansen of Whitewater "had been in an ongoing sexual relationship with a minor."

A charge of sexual assault of a child by a school staff person was referred to the district attorney. Police said additional charges are possible.

Online court records show no formal charges filed as of Tuesday, July 26.

Whitewater police said: "We strongly encourage others who have information relevant to this case to contact the Whitewater Police Department at 262-473-0555, or by contacting Detective Jacob Hintz directly at jhintz@whitewater-wi.gov. Anonymous tips may also be shared using P3Tips.com."