Whitewater police K-9 retires, to live with officer

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Whitewater
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Retired Whitewater police K-9 Tilla

WHITEWATER, Wis. - The city of Whitewater and the Whitewater Police Department on Thursday, Dec. 16 announced the retirement of K-9 officer Tilla.

Tilla, a 5-year-old black German shepherd from the Netherlands, was sworn in as the department's K-9 in December 2018.

Tilla was certified in narcotics detection, tracking lost persons or suspects and apprehension. He worked alongside Officer Justin Stuppy for the past three years.

Tilla will continue to live with Stuppy, who is ending employment with the Whitewater Police Department this week. 

Prior to Tilla, Stuppy was also the canine handler for Ruso – the department's K-9 who passed away in July 2018.

