Gun brandished at Whitewater McDonald's, 2 charged: police

Two people have been charged after Whitewater police say they brandished a gun to kids at a McDonald's in September.

It happened at the restaurant near Main and Traft on Sept. 15. A group of kids told police a woman yelled at them and showed a gun. Police said surveillance showed the woman set the gun down on a table and point the barrel toward the kids. She and a man each handled the weapon during the encounter.

Authorities executed two search warrant and arrested the two, identified by police as 19-year-old Kya Hines and 21-year-old Trevor Barnes, on Sept. 21. Officers found "a large amount" of ammunition and five guns – four of which had been stolen. Police said Barnes has a prior felony conviction and was not allowed to have a gun. Both are charged with multiple crimes, court records show.

Further investigation into Hines and Barnes, police said, revealed additional criminal activity that happened outside Whitewater. That included a burglary, as well as vandalism to and theft from multiple DNR cash deposit boxes.