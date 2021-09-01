Whitewater mask guidance declared for city buildings

article

The city of Whitewater on Wednesday, Sept. 1 announced that the public is asked to wear masks inside city-owned buildings – effective immediately – regardless of a person's vaccination status.

A news release from the city stated that the decision is based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Masks are required to be worn by all city of Whitewater employees in public or common areas within city facilities, the release said. Employees will not be required to wear masks while working outdoors.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Additionally, reasonable efforts will be made to maintain physical distancing during public meetings under the requirements of the open meetings law, the city said. Participants and observers of public meetings subject to the open meetings law are asked to wear a mask during the open public meeting, regardless of their vaccination status.

Remote participation by employees and visitors will also be made available to help participants achieve desired physical spacing.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.