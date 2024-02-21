Whitewater gas station robbery, fake gun used to get cigars: police

article

Whitewater police arrested a 19-year-old man who they said robbed a gas station on Tuesday, Feb. 20 with a fake gun.

It happened just after 9 p.m. on Main Street near Fraternity Lane. Police said the 19-year-old demanded a pack of cigars and left, but was found later that night and arrested about a mile away at a University of Wisconsin-Whitewater residence hall.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police said charges of armed robbery and disorderly conduct will be referred to the Walworth County District Attorney's Office.

The UW-Whitewater Police Department and Walworth County Sheriff's Office assisted with the case.