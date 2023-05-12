Whitewater credit union robbery, police seek man

article

The Whitewater Police Department is looking for a man who they say robbed a credit union Friday afternoon, May 12.

It happened at Fort Community Credit Union near Main and Wisconsin around 3:10 p.m. Police said the robber approached the counter with a note demanding money and was given an undisclosed amount.

Police described the man, pictured above, as white and approximately 6 feet tall with a slender build. He left in a dark-colored hatchback vehicle with white stripes – possibly a newer model Mini Cooper.

Anyone with information should call the Whitewater Police Department at 262-473-0555 (Option 4). Anonymous tips may also be shared using P3Tips.com.