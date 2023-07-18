Whitewater cocaine bust, man jailed

article

A Whitewater man was jailed on multiple charges after sheriff's officials served a search warrant at his home and found cocaine.

The warrant was executed on the morning of July 13, when deputies arrested the man they identified as Jose Ostria-Hernandez, 31.

In his home, sheriff's officials said deputies found more than 60 grams of cocaine, more than 20 fraudulent state/federal IDs, drug paraphernalia and more than $50,000. Investigators also seized five vehicles.

Sheriff's officials said the investigation involved controlled buys by law enforcement.

Charges of delivery of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a drug trafficking place were referred against Ostria-Hernandez.