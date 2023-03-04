Baby found dead in Whitewater field, police seek tips

article

Whitewater police are investigating the death of newborn baby found dead in a field Saturday morning, March 4.

Police responded to the area of Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park on Tratt Street around 11:15 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Whitewater Police Department at 262-473-0555 or email Det. Justin Brock and Det. Anthony Heilberger. Anonymous tips can be shared through the P3 Tips website.

Whitewater police also wants to alert the public of the Safe Haven for Newborns legislation – a law that "guarantees the rights of parents relinquishing custody of newborn babies, 72 hours old and younger, anonymously and confidentially."

Newborns can be given to a law enforcement officer, emergency medical services practitioner or hospital staff member without fear of legal consequences.