Whitewater attempted child abduction; police seek public's help

Whitewater police are asking for the public's help after a report of an attempted child abduction on Thursday, July 20.

Officials say around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, a man approached a minor female near W. Center Street and S. Cottage Street in Whitewater. The man exited his vehicle, which was described as a black four-door sedan with tinted window. Police say the man approached the minor and told her to get into the car. The man grabbed the minor's right arm, attempting to pull her towards his vehicle. Police say the minor bit the man's arm and fled the area on foot. The man got back into his vehicle and sped away, officials said.

The man is described by police as being 30 to 40 years old, with "tan" skin, shoulder-length, dark brown hair, and a long, dark brown and gray beard. Police say he was wearing a green sleeveless shirt – and had a black and gray "rose" tattoo between his shoulder and lower neck area.

Police are seeking witnesses to the incident – or anyone with video or pictures in or around the neighborhood that would have captured the man or suspect vehicle.

If you have information that could help police identify this man, you are urged to call the Whitewater Police Department at 262-473-0555 and select option #4. Anonymous tips can also be shared using P3Tips.com.