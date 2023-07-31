Suspicious person at Klode Park; 3 girls alerted Whitefish Bay police

article

The Whitefish Bay Police Department is investigating a report of a "suspicious person" at Klode Park on Sunday evening, July 30.

Officials said in a news release, police were notified about the person shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday. Three young girls stated they observed a tall man wearing all black and a black facemask watching them. One girl, while in the warming house, observed the subject through an open door to the men’s room washing his hands. As the girl was exiting the warming house, the man said that she should meet him by his car. The young girl exited, grabbed her friends, and ran.

Officials say the girls approached another adult in the park and asked that person to call the police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Whitefish Bay Police Department at 414-962-3830.