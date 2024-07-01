Whitefish Bay sinkhole; village board to meet, talk cost and repairs

The Whitefish Bay Village Board will meet on Monday, July 1, to discuss long-term solutions for a sinkhole that opened up in a Whitefish Bay park.

They will have a better idea then of just how long the park will stay closed and how much the repairs will cost.

Back in June, a 30-foot sinkhole opened up at Big Bay Park/Buckley Park. The problem is much deeper than that.

"We found out this is due to a storm sewer collapse within this general vicinity," Public Works Director Matt Collins said.

Since then, the village declared an emergency.

The hole has been filled, and construction crews have moved in, putting in more than 500 feet of pipe, connecting to where the collapse happened with the storm water draining into Lake Michigan.

The solution is only temporary. Crews still need to get about 70 feet below the ground to fix the real problem.

The village is asking people to stay out of the park as they work on a permanent repair, so it can finally re-open.